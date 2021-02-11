Formula One eye Portugal GP to replace Vietnam

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Formula 1 said on Thursday it plans to hold a race in Portugal to complete this season's schedule after the May 2 window was left empty by the cancellation of the Hanoi race.

The race in the Vietnamese capital was cancelled for a second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic and there are doubts it will ever take place.

"It is the intention of Formula 1 to fill the position with a race in Portugal on the dates already held in the calendar," Formula 1 said.

"The final agreement is still subject to contract with the promoter," it added.

The Portimao circuit held its first Grand Prix last October.

The upcoming campaign is set to start in Bahrain on March 28 and already features a record 23 races, including the empty May slot.

F1 said "robust COVID-19 protocols" had allowed 17 races to take place in 2020 and in 2021 "while changing circumstances may require flexibility, the FIA and Formula 1 are working at all levels from government to local organisation to ensure that the Calendar goes ahead as planned."