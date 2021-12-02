UrduPoint.com

Formula One: How Max Verstappen Can Win World Title

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:50 AM

Formula One: How Max Verstappen can win world title

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen can wrap up the 2021 Formula One world title on the streets of Jeddah on Sunday and deny Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship.

AFP looks at how the Dutchman can do it: -- If Verstappen finishes first with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes sixth or lower.

-- If Verstappen finishes first and Hamilton finishes seventh or lower.

-- If Verstappen finishes second with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes 10th or lower.

-- If Verstappen finishes second and Hamilton doesn't score.

-- If the title is not decided this weekend then the 2021 championship will be settled at the season's final race in Abu Dhabi on December 12.

Related Topics

World Jeddah Abu Dhabi Hamilton December Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2021

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

9 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.