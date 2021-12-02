Formula One: How Max Verstappen can win world title

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Max Verstappen can wrap up the 2021 Formula One world title on the streets of Jeddah on Sunday and deny Lewis Hamilton a record eighth championship.

AFP looks at how the Dutchman can do it: -- If Verstappen finishes first with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes sixth or lower.

-- If Verstappen finishes first and Hamilton finishes seventh or lower.

-- If Verstappen finishes second with fastest lap and Hamilton finishes 10th or lower.

-- If Verstappen finishes second and Hamilton doesn't score.

-- If the title is not decided this weekend then the 2021 championship will be settled at the season's final race in Abu Dhabi on December 12.