Formula One: Lewis Hamilton factfile

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Factfile on Lewis Hamilton after he won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday: Name: Lewis Hamilton date of birth: January 7, 1985 Place of birth: Stevenage, England Nationality: British Height: 1.

74m Weight: 66kg Team: Mercedes-AMG car number: 44 Formula One career World championships: 7 - 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 Races: 264 Teams: McLaren (2007-2012), Mercedes (since 2013) Debut: Australia 2007 (3rd) First win: Canada 2007 Last win: Turkey 2020 Victories: 94 Podiums: 163 Pole positions: 97 Fastest laps: 53 Points scored: 3,738 Championship history: 1st (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), 2nd (2007, 2016), 4th (2010, 2012, 2013), 5th (2009, 2011)