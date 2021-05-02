UrduPoint.com
Formula One Reconsiders Raikkonen's Imola Penalty

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Formula One reconsiders Raikkonen's Imola penalty

Portimao, Portugal, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Formula One race stewards will on Sunday reconsider a 30-second penalty on Finnish Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen in the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on April 18.

A new hearing was scheduled for 11am local time (1000 GMT) in Portimao, where the Portuguese Grand Prix is being held later in the day, after Alfa Romeo presented fresh evidence on Saturday.

Raikkonen received the penalty after the race in Imola for not following procedure at a restart.

The penalty dropped him from ninth to 13th. Frenchman Esteban Ocon of Alpine moved up to ninth, collecting two points in the world championship instead of one and his Spanish teammate Fernando Alonso moved up to 10th to collect one point.

