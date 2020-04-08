UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Formula One Shutdown Period Extended To Five Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Formula One shutdown period extended to five weeks

Paris, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Formula One's mandatory shutdown period will be extended by a further two weeks following the delay to the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic, world motorsport's governing body confirmed Tuesday.

The decision to prolong the break during which no staff members related to car performance are allowed to work will be extended from 21 to 35 days. The traditional summer shutdown was brought forward from August last month and increased from two to three weeks.

The latest extension received "unanimous approval" from all F1 stakeholders, the FIA said in a statement.

Teams must observe the shutdown period across March, April and/or May.

"Further discussions regarding this topic remain open between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams in light of the ongoing global impact of COVID-19," it added.

The opening nine rounds of the 2020 season have been either cancelled or postponed, with doubts over a number of the other 14 races as the pandemic continues to overshadow the sporting Calendar.

The Canadian Grand Prix, scheduled for June 14, became the latest to be scrapped on Tuesday. Officials said they would look to find a new date for the race.

Related Topics

World Car Federal Investigation Agency March April May June August 2020 All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss bilater ..

32 minutes ago

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar offers corona telemedicin ..

31 minutes ago

GCC interior ministers hold 37th meeting remotely

2 hours ago

130 Zaireen leave for home after 14-day quarantine ..

1 hour ago

Women can play vital role to keep families safe: D ..

1 hour ago

Detained Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.