Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix grid

Singapore, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Revised grid for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 22-race Formula One world championship, after George Russell was penalised for replacing power-unit parts: Front row Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 2nd row Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 3rd row Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 4th row Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri) Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 5th row Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) 6th row Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 7th row Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 8th row Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 9th row Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 10th row Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) Starting from pit laneGeorge Russell (GBR/Mercedes)