UrduPoint.com

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix Grid

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix grid

Singapore, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Revised grid for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, the 17th round of the 22-race Formula One world championship, after George Russell was penalised for replacing power-unit parts: Front row Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 2nd row Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 3rd row Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 4th row Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri) Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 5th row Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) 6th row Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 7th row Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 8th row Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 9th row Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 10th row Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) Starting from pit laneGeorge Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

Related Topics

World Hamilton Singapore George Pierre Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

8 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

17 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

17 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

17 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.