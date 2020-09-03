UrduPoint.com
Formula One: World championship standings

Monza, Italy, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the eighth round of the season: Drivers 1.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 157 pts, 2. Max Verstappen (NED) 110, 3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 107, 4. Alexander Albon (THA) 48, 5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 45, 6. Lando Norris (GBR) 45, 7. Lance Stroll (CAN) 42, 8.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 33, 9.

Sergio Perez (MEX) 33, 10. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 26, 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 23, 12. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 18, 13. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 16, 14. Nico Huelkenberg (GER) 6, 15.

Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 2, 16. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 2, 17. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1 Constructors1. Mercedes 264 pts, 2. Red Bull-Honda 158, 3. McLaren-Renault 68, 4. Racing Point-Mercedes 66, 5. Ferrari 61, 6. Renault 59, 7. AlphaTauri-Honda 20, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 2, 9. Haas-Ferrari 1

