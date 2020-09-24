UrduPoint.com
Formula One: World Championship Standings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Formula One: World championship standings

Sochi, Russia, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of Sunday's Russian Grand Prix: Drivers 1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 190 pts, 2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 135, 3.

Max Verstappen (NED) 110, 4. Lando Norris (GBR) 65, 5. Alexander Albon (THA) 63, 6. Lance Stroll (CAN) 57, 7. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 53, 8. Charles Leclerc (MON) 49, 9. Sergio Perez (MEX) 44, 10.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) 43, 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 41, 12. Estéban Ocon (FRA) 30, 13. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 17, 14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 10, 15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 6, 16. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 2, 17.

Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 2, 18. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1 Constructors1. Mercedes 325 pts, 2. Red Bull 173, 3. McLaren 106, 4. Racing Point 92, 5. Renault 83, 6. Ferrari 66, 7. AlphaTauri 53, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing 4, 9. Haas 1

