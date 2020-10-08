(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Nürburgring, Germany, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of Sunday's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nurburgring, the 11th of 17 races this season: Drivers 1.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 205 pts, 2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 161, 3. Max Verstappen (NED) 128, 4. Lando Norris (GBR) 65, 5. Alexander Albon (THA) 64, 6. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 63, 7. Charles Leclerc (MON) 57, 8.

Lance Stroll (CAN) 57, 9.

Sergio Pérez (MEX) 56, 10. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 45, 11. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 41, 12. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 36, 13. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 17, 14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 14, 15.

Nico Hülkenberg (GER) 6, 16. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 2, 17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 2, 18. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1 Constructors1. Mercedes 366 pts, 2. Red Bull-Honda 192, 3. McLaren-Renault 106, 4. Racing Point-Mercedes 104, 5. Renault 99, 6. Ferrari 74, 7. AlphaTauri-Honda 59, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 4, 9. Haas-Ferrari 1