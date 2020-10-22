Formula One: World Championship Standings
Portimao, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao: Drivers 1.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 230 pts, 2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 161, 3. Max Verstappen (NED) 147, 4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 78, 5. Sergio Perez (MEX) 68, 6. Lando Norris (GBR) 65, 7. Alexander Albon (THA) 64, 8.
Charles Leclerc (MON) 63, 9. Lance Stroll (CAN) 57, 10. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 53, 11.
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 51, 12. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 36, 13. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 17, 14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 14, 15.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 10, 16. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 3, 17. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 2, 18. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 2, 9. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1 Constructors1. Mercedes 391 pts, 2. Red Bull-Honda 211, 3. Racing Point-Mercedes 120, 4. McLaren-Renault 116, 5. Renault 114, 6. Ferrari 80, 7. AlphaTauri-Honda 67, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 5, 9. Haas-Ferrari 3