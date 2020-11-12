Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul: Drivers 1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 282 pts, 2.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 197, 3. Max Verstappen (NED) 162, 4. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 95, 5. Charles Leclerc (MON) 85, 6. Sergio Perez (MEX) 82, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 69, 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 65, 9.

Alexander Albon (THA) 64, 10. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 63, 11.

Lance Stroll (CAN) 57, 12. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 40, 13. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 26, 14. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 18, 15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 10, 16.

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 4, 17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 4, 18. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 2, 19. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1 Constructors1. Mercedes-AMG 479 pts - champions, 2. Red Bull-Honda 226, 3. Renault 135, 4. McLaren-Renault 134, 5. Racing Point-Mercedes 134, 6. Ferrari 103, 7. AlphaTauri-Honda 89, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 8, 9. Haas 3