Abu Dhabi, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race of the 2020 season: Drivers 1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 332 pts -- world champion, 2.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 205, 3. Max Verstappen (NED) 189, 4. Sergio Perez (MEX) 125, 5. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 112, 6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 98, 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 97, 8. Alexander Albon (THA) 93, 9.

Lando Norris (GBR) 87, 10. Lance Stroll (CAN) 74, 11.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) 71, 12. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 60, 13. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 33, 14. Daniil Kvyat (RUS) 32, 15. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 10, 16.

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 4, 17. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 4, 18. George Russell (GBR) 3, 19. Romain Grosjean (FRA) 2, 20. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 1 Constructors1. Mercedes 540 pts -- world champions, 2. Red Bull 282, 3. Racing Point 194, 4. McLaren 184, 5. Renault 172, 6. Ferrari 131, 7. AlphaTauri 103, 8. Alfa Romeo Racing 8, 9. Haas 3