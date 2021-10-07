UrduPoint.com

Formula One: World Championship Standings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

Formula One: World championship standings

Istanbul, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul: Drivers 1. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 246.5 pts, 2.

Max Verstappen (NED) 244.5, 3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 151, 4. Lando Norris (GBR) 139, 5. Sergio Perez (MEX) 120, 6. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 112.5, 7. Charles Leclerc (MON) 104, 8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 95, 9.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) 66, 10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 58, 11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 45, 12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 35, 13.

Lance Stroll (CAN) 24, 14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 18, 15. George Russell (GBR) 16, 16.

Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7, 17. Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 6, 18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0, 21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0 Constructors1. Mercedes 397.5 pts, 2.

Red Bull-Honda 364.5, 3. McLaren-Mercedes 234, 4. Ferrari 216.5, 5. Alpine-Renault 103, 6. AlphaTauri-Honda 84, 7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 59, 8. Williams-Mercedes 23, 9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 7, 10. Haas-Ferrari 0

