UrduPoint.com

Formula One: World Championship Standings

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:50 AM

Formula One: World championship standings

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 351.5 pts, 2.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 343.5, 3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 203, 4. Sergio Perez (MEX) 190, 5. Lando Norris (GBR) 153, 6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 152, 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 145,5, 8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 105, 9.

Pierre Gasly (FRA) 92, 10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 77, 11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 60, 12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 43, 13.

Lance Stroll (CAN) 34, 14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 20, 15. George Russell (GBR) 16, 16.

Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 10, 17. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7, 18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0, 21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0 Constructors1. Mercedes 546.5 pts, 2.

Red Bull-Honda 541.5, 3. Ferrari 297.5, 4. McLaren-Mercedes 258, 5. Alpine-Renault 137, 6. AlphaTauri-Honda 112, 7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 77, 8. Williams-Mercedes 23, 9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 11, 10. Haas-Ferrari 0

Related Topics

World Saudi Mercedes Hamilton Ita George Pierre Ferrari Alfa Romeo Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2021

38 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd December 2021

2 hours ago
 King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

9 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.