Formula One: World Championship Standings
Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 09:50 AM
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 351.5 pts, 2.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 343.5, 3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 203, 4. Sergio Perez (MEX) 190, 5. Lando Norris (GBR) 153, 6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 152, 7. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 145,5, 8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 105, 9.
Pierre Gasly (FRA) 92, 10. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 77, 11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 60, 12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 43, 13.
Lance Stroll (CAN) 34, 14. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 20, 15. George Russell (GBR) 16, 16.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) 10, 17. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7, 18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Robert Kubica (POL) 0, 21. Nikita Mazepin (RUS) 0 Constructors1. Mercedes 546.5 pts, 2.
Red Bull-Honda 541.5, 3. Ferrari 297.5, 4. McLaren-Mercedes 258, 5. Alpine-Renault 137, 6. AlphaTauri-Honda 112, 7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 77, 8. Williams-Mercedes 23, 9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 11, 10. Haas-Ferrari 0