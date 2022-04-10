UrduPoint.com

Formula One: World Championship Standings

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Formula One: World championship standings

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :Standings after the Formula One Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, the third round of the 2022 world championship: Drivers 1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 71 points, 2.

George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 37, 3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 33, 4. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) 30, 5. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 28, 6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 25, 7. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 20, 8.

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 16, 9. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 12, 10. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 12, 11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) 8, 12.

Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri) 6, 13. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) 4, 14.

Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) 2, 15. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 1, 16. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 1. 17. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) 0, 18. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) 0, 19. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Aston Martin) 0, 19.

Nicholas Latifi (ITA/Williams) 0, 21. Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) 0Constructors1. Ferrari 104, 2. Mercedes 65, 3. Red Bull 55, 4. McLaren 24, 5. Alpine 22, 6. Alfa Romeo 13, 7. Haas 12, 8. AlphaTauri 10, 9. Williams 1. 10. Aston Martin 0

