UrduPoint.com

Formula One: World Championship Standings

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Formula One: World championship standings

Miami, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix: Drivers 1. Charles Leclerc (MON) 86 pts, 2. Max Verstappen (NED) 59, 3.

Sergio Perez (MEX) 54, 4. George Russell (GBR) 49, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 38, 6. Lando Norris (GBR) 35, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 28, 8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 24, 9. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 20, 10. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 15, 11.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 11, 12.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 10, 13. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 6, 14. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 4, 15. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 2, 16. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 1, 17. Alexander Albon (THA) 1, 18.

Lance Stroll (CAN) 1, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 0, 21. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 0 Constructors1. Ferrari 124 pts, 2. Red Bull 113, 3. Mercedes 77, 4. McLaren-Mercedes 46, 5. Alfa Romeo 25, 6. Alpine-Renault 22, 7. AlphaTauri-Red Bull 16, 8. Haas-Ferrari 15, 9. Aston Martin-Mercedes 5, 10. Williams-Mercedes 1

Related Topics

World Mercedes Hamilton George Pierre Miami Ferrari Alfa Romeo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.