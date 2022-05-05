Formula One: World Championship Standings
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 09:00 AM
Miami, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix: Drivers 1. Charles Leclerc (MON) 86 pts, 2. Max Verstappen (NED) 59, 3.
Sergio Perez (MEX) 54, 4. George Russell (GBR) 49, 5. Carlos Sainz (ESP) 38, 6. Lando Norris (GBR) 35, 7. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 28, 8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 24, 9. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 20, 10. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 15, 11.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 11, 12.
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 10, 13. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 6, 14. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 4, 15. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 2, 16. Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 1, 17. Alexander Albon (THA) 1, 18.
Lance Stroll (CAN) 1, 19. Mick Schumacher (GER) 0, 20. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 0, 21. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 0 Constructors1. Ferrari 124 pts, 2. Red Bull 113, 3. Mercedes 77, 4. McLaren-Mercedes 46, 5. Alfa Romeo 25, 6. Alpine-Renault 22, 7. AlphaTauri-Red Bull 16, 8. Haas-Ferrari 15, 9. Aston Martin-Mercedes 5, 10. Williams-Mercedes 1