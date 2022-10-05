(@FahadShabbir)

Suzuka, Japan, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Formula One world championship standings ahead of Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, the 18th round of the 2022 season: Drivers 1. Max Verstappen (NED) 341 pts, 2.

Charles Leclerc (MON) 237, 3. Sergio Perez (MEX) 235, 4. George Russell (GBR) 203, 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 202, 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 170, 7. Lando Norris (GBR) 100, 8. Estéban Ocon (FRA) 66, 9.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) 59, 10. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 46, 11. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 29, 12.

Sebastian Vettel (GER) 24, 13. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 23, 14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 22, 15. Lance Stroll (CAN) 13, 16.

Mick Schumacher (GER) 12, 17. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 11, 18. Guanyu Zhou (CHN) 6, 19. Alexander Albon (THA) 4, 20. Nyck de Vries (NED) 2, 21. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 0, 22. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 0 Constructors1. Red Bull 576 pts, 2. Ferrari 439, 3. Mercedes 373, 4. McLaren 129, 5. Alpine 125, 6. Alfa Romeo 52, 7. Aston Martin 37, 8. Haas 34, 9. AlphaTauri 34, 10. Williams 6