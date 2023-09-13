Formula One: World Championship Standings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2023 | 09:20 AM
Singapore, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :World championship standings ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay circuit on Sunday, the 15th race of the season: Drivers 1.
Max Verstappen (NED) 364 pts, 2. Sergio Perez (MEX) 219, 3. Fernando Alonso (ESP) 170, 4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 164, 5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) 117, 6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 111, 7. George Russell (GBR) 109, 8.
Lando Norris (GBR) 79, 9. Lance Stroll (CAN) 47, 10. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 37, 11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 36, 12. Oscar Piastri (AUS) 36, 13.
Alexander Albon (THA) 21, 14. Nico Hulkenberg (GER) 9, 15. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 6, 16.
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) 4, 17. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) 3, 18. Kevin Magnussen (DEN) 2, 19. Logan Sargeant (USA) 0, 20. Nyck de Vries (NED) 0, 21. Liam Lawson (NZL) 0, 22. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 0 Constructors1.
Red Bull 583 pts, 2. Mercedes 273, 3. Ferrari 228, 4. Aston Martin-Mercedes 217, 5. McLaren-Mercedes 115, 6. Alpine-Renault 73, 7. Williams-Mercedes 21, 8. Haas-Ferrari 11, 9. Alfa Romeo-Ferrari 10, 10. AlphaTauri-Red Bull 3