Forrest claims first European Tour title

St Andrews, United Kingdom, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Scotland's Grant Forrest birdied the last two holes to hold off England's James Morrison and win his first European Tour title in the Hero Open on Sunday.

Forrest finished on 24 under par following a final round 66 after Morrison had set the clubhouse target following a superb 63.

Forrest is the first Scottish player to win on home soil since former British Open champion Paul Lawrie won at Gleneagles in 2012.