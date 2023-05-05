UrduPoint.com

Forte Spearheads Pletcher's Challenge For Third Kentucky Derby Crown

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Los Angeles, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Trainer Todd Pletcher goes for a third Kentucky Derby victory on Saturday when he sends early favorite Forte out in the 149th edition of the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

Forte has won six of seven career starts, including five straight in graded stakes races.

That includes the Grade One Breeders' Cup Juvenile for two-year-olds last year at Keeneland and the Grade One Florida Derby in April.

"He just keeps coming," Puerto Rican jockey Irad Ortiz -- chasing a first Derby victory -- said of Forte, who overcame a difficult trip to win the Florida Derby. "I mean it's his heart. He just likes to win." Pletcher has three contenders in the 1 1/4-mile race, the first event of US flat racing's Triple Crown, which will continue with the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore and the Belmont Stakes in New York.

Forte, priced at 3-1 after drawing the 15th post in the field of 20 on Monday, is the star of a trio that also includes Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns.

"You could say it's the deepest squad we've brought so far," said Pletcher, who has entered 62 horses in the Derby and won it twice, with Super Saver in 2010 and Always Dreaming in 2017.

Pletcher said Forte has rebounded well since holding off Mage to win the Florida Derby by one length despite an unfavorable No. 11 post position.

"He doesn't always tout himself every morning, he just kind of comes out here and does his job, but you can tell the way he looks, the way he has maintained his weight, his appetite, his energy level, everything looks just the way you want with him at this stage," Pletcher said.

Trainer Brad Cox has four runners, a contingent led by Arkansas Derby winner Angel of Empire.

