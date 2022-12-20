UrduPoint.com

Fortnite-maker To Pay $520 Million Over US Child Allegations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Fortnite-maker to pay $520 million over US child allegations

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Epic Games, the maker of video-game blockbuster Fortnite, agreed to pay $520 million to the US Federal Trade Commission on Monday for violating child privacy laws and duping minors and adults to make unintended purchases online.

The FTC said the settlements from one of the biggest Names in video gaming set records with Epic found responsible for knowingly targeting under-13 players of Fortnite and subjecting children to harassment and trauma in chat rooms.

In its complaint, the FTC said that Epic was aware that many children were playing Fortnite and collected their information without parental consent as is required by US law.

"Even when Epic obtained actual knowledge that particular Fortnite players were under 13, Epic took no steps to comply with (US law)," the FTC complaint alleged.

The FTC also accused Epic of setting online chat defaults that allowed children and teens to play with strangers and subjected them to potential harassment.

"Children and teens have been bullied, threatened, harassed, and exposed to dangerous and psychologically traumatizing issues such as suicide while on Fortnite," the FTC said.

For these violations, Epic agreed to pay $275 million and is now prohibited from enabling chats unless parents of users under 13 or teenage users give their direct consent.

In a separate complaint, Epic was accused of engaging in something called dark patterns, the practice of tricking users into making unwanted purchases or opting-in to certain settings without their knowledge.

The FTC said Epic "let children rack up unauthorized charges without any parental involvement" among other violations.

The commission also alleged that Epic made refunds or cancelation requests deliberately hard to execute and punished users who questioned payments.

The commission said the company agreed to pay $245 million in consumer refunds to resolve that complaint.

In a statement, Epic said that "no developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here.""We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players," it added.

Epic said it had made changes since the infractions to meet "the expectations of our players and regulators" and that the practices referenced in the FTC's complaints are not how Fortnite currently operates.

Related Topics

Threatened Company Suicide From Agreement Best Million

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

25 minutes ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

25 minutes ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

25 minutes ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

25 minutes ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

38 minutes ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.