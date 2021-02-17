UrduPoint.com
Fortnite's Epic Takes Apple Feud To Europe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Fortnite maker Epic Games on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Apple with EU antitrust authorities, deepening its bitter feud with the iPhone-maker over its app store.

Apple and Epic have been locked in a fierce battle over whether Apple's tight control of the App Store, and its 30-percent cut of revenue, is abusive.

The dispute took a dramatic turn in August when Apple expelled Fortnite, one of the world's most popular games, from its app store after Epic released an update that dodged revenue-sharing with the iPhone maker.

Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere but the App Store, and developers have to use Apple's payment system which takes its cut.

"We will not stand idly by and allow Apple to use its platform dominance to control what should be a level digital playing field," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement.

The company said the lawsuit "complements" other legal proceedings it has launched in the United States, Australia and Britain.

The global war over the App Store has widened to Facebook, where CEO Mark Zuckerberg has accused Apple of imposing rules for outside developers that it does not apply to its own services.

This echoes the accusations of Spotify, which also believes Apple has given unfair advantage to its Apple Music service over other streaming services.

