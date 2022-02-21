'Fortress Australia' re-opens to tourists after two-year Covid closure

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Jubilant visitors returned to Australia Monday as the country reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists, nearly two years after the island nation imposed some of the world's strictest Covid-19 travel restrictions.

At the country's two major international airports in Sydney and Melbourne, tired but elated family and friends rushed from gates to embrace loved ones after years apart.

Bernie Edmonds was emotional as he hugged his eight-year-old granddaughter, Charlotte, who had just landed in Sydney.

"It's great to have her back," he said. "She's got to go again but we'll get her back again." The country closed its borders to almost everyone except citizens and permanent residents in March 2020, trying to slow surging Covid-19 case numbers.

The travel ban -- which also barred citizens from going overseas without an exemption and imposed a strict cap on international arrivals -- earned the country the nickname "Fortress Australia".

Sydneysider Jody Tuchin was excited to pick up her best friend, who she had not seen since 2018.

"He made it back just in time for my wedding in four days," she told AFP.

Meanwhile, Qantas pilot Paul Grant said it was "nice to have passengers back on again".

A Qantas flight from Los Angeles was the first to touch down in Sydney at 6:20 am (1920 GMT) followed by arrivals from Tokyo, Vancouver and Singapore.

"It's fair to say we've all been waiting a long time to welcome visitors back to Australia," Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce said.

The national carrier expects to bring more than 14,000 passengers into Australia this week -- the start of what many believe will be a long, slow recovery for a tourism sector devastated by the pandemic.

"I think we're going to see a very, very strong rebound," Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said at Sydney airport, wearing a t-shirt with the words: "Welcome Back".

Attracting tourists from China, previously Australia's biggest market, would be difficult while Beijing enforces a zero-Covid policy, Tehan admitted.

"But as soon as that changes, Tourism Australia have been doing a lot of work to make sure that we will be ready to encourage those Chinese visitors to come."The Australian government has launched a AUS$40 million ($28.7 million) advertising campaign to lure tourists back, but only 56 international flights are scheduled to land in the country in the 24 hours after the re-opening -- far below pre-pandemic levels.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had "no doubt" traveller numbers will scale up in time.