Open Menu

Forum On Women's Empowerment Held In Macao

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Forum on women's empowerment held in Macao

MACAO.Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A forum on empowering women was held in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Saturday, focusing on the well-being of women nowadays and how they can make breakthroughs in changes.

Hundreds of guests from China and abroad gathered to discuss how women can seek changes for breakthroughs in the face of difficulties and challenges of the times, from the perspectives of women's psychological health and growth, women's career and economy, and women's social development and responsibilities.

Yang Lan, chairperson of Sun Media Group, organizer of the forum, proposed that women empower themselves through self-pleasing and acceptance, innovation and cooperation, calling for wide-ranging support from various sectors of Chinese society to create a favorable social environment for women's empowerment.

Nutritionist and best-selling author Maye Musk said that women deserve more rights and support from society at a time of economic slowdown, encouraging them to be better trained, acquire more skills, and learn to adapt to and break away from predicament.

Related Topics

China Saudi Arabia Riyals Women Media From

Recent Stories

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

58 minutes ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

1 hour ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

3 hours ago
Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

4 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

4 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

4 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous