(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MACAO.Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :A forum on empowering women was held in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Saturday, focusing on the well-being of women nowadays and how they can make breakthroughs in changes.

Hundreds of guests from China and abroad gathered to discuss how women can seek changes for breakthroughs in the face of difficulties and challenges of the times, from the perspectives of women's psychological health and growth, women's career and economy, and women's social development and responsibilities.

Yang Lan, chairperson of Sun Media Group, organizer of the forum, proposed that women empower themselves through self-pleasing and acceptance, innovation and cooperation, calling for wide-ranging support from various sectors of Chinese society to create a favorable social environment for women's empowerment.

Nutritionist and best-selling author Maye Musk said that women deserve more rights and support from society at a time of economic slowdown, encouraging them to be better trained, acquire more skills, and learn to adapt to and break away from predicament.