Foss-Solevaag sets the pace in World Cup slalom

(@FahadShabbir)

Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag set the fastest time in the first run of the World Cup men's night slalom at Madonna di Campiglio on Tuesday.

Foss-Solevaag was 0.

40sec ahead of Swiss Ramon Zenhaeusern, winner of the slalom in Alta Badia on Monday, with Italian Alex Vinatzer third fastest at 0.50.

Overall World Cup leader Alexis Pinturault of France had the fifth fastest time with the second run scheduled for 1945GMT in the Italian Dolomites resort.