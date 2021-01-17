Foss-Solevaag swoops to first World Cup win

Flachau, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Norwegian skier Sebastian Foss-Solevaag collected his first ever World Cup victory when he won the slalom in Flachau on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, who has three previous podiums, was quickest on the first run with a time of 53.50sec and then followed that an even faster 52.73sec second run to secure the victory.

Foss-Solevaag, the only man to go under 53 seconds on either run, finished 0.76sec ahead of the Austrian Marco Schwarz.

Overall leader Alexis Pinturault bounced back from a disappointing eighth in the first run to clinch third.

It is his first podium in the discipline in nearly a year and it pushes the Frenchman 218 points clear of second-placed Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ruptured knee ligament in training on Saturday.

Pinturault's nearest challenger for the Big Globe is now Marco Overmatt who is 277 points adrift.

Schwarz leads the discipline standings, 65 points ahead of fellow-Austrian Manuel Feller with Foss-Solevaag in third.

Frenchman Clement Noel, who had his first podium finish on Saturday when he came second behind Feller, made a brisk start to his first run on Sunday before crashing out.