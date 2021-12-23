Foss-Solevaag takes Madonna di Campiglio slalom after Noel collapse

Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Sebastian Foss-Solevaag took the honours at Wednesday's slalom race in this season's alpine skiing World Cup after Clement Noel failed to claim victory at the final hurdle.

Slalom world champion Foss-Solevaag finished top of the pile with a combined time of one minute, 34.59 seconds after two runs in Italy, just 0.10sec ahead of reigning overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault who was himself only 0.01sec in front of Kristoffer Jakobsen.

The 30-year-old Norwegian took advantage of Noel missing the final gate on his second run and being disqualified after having built up a healthy time advantage and looking certain to claim his second slalom race in a row.

Slalom specialist Noel had been 0.53sec ahead of Foss-Solevaag after the first run but instead of making it a perfect 200 points he is in third in the slalom standings, 40 points behind new leader Foss-Solevaag and Swede Jakobsen.

Noel, 24, has finished second in the World Cup slalom standings for each of the last three seasons.

Current slalom champion Marco Schwarz did not finish his first run and is without a point for the discipline so far this season.