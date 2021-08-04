UrduPoint.com

Fossil Fuel Electricity Surges In Germany

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

BERLIN, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's Working Group on Energy Balances (AGEB) said on Tuesday it had registered an increase in the volume of electricity generated from coal and gas in the country in the first half (H1) of this year.

In H1, the total consumption of lignite in Germany increased by around one-third and that of hard coal by almost 23 percent, according to the AGEB. The share of coal in the total energy mix was 16.6 percent.

The increase in Germany's coal consumption has also led to a 6.2 percent increase in CO2 emissions and was "mainly due to the fact that the high feed-in of electricity from wind turbines in the prior-year period due to weather conditions was significantly lower this year," the AGEB noted.

For the first time, natural gas accounted for the largest share of the country's energy mix at 30.6 percent, with mineral oil falling to second place with 28.6 percent. According to the AGEB, the shifts were due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to weather conditions.

The share of renewables in Germany's total energy consumption fell slightly to 17.8 percent, mainly due to the 20 percent drop in generated wind power, according to the AGEB.

Germany's total energy consumption rose by 4.3 percent in H1 year-on-year. The easing of the COVID-19 restrictions and the associated resurgence in economic activity were the main reasons for this development.

