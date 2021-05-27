Fossil in outback Australia could be unknown dinosaur species

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Scientists in outback Australia have unearthed fossilised bones which they believed could be from an unknown species of dinosaur.

The discovery, believed to be the remains of a plant-eating prehistoric reptile belonging to the sauropod genus, was made outside the small township of Eromanga in the state of Queensland.

Archaeologist Corey Richards, who is also the operations manager of Eromanga Natural History Museum (ENHM), said this week's discovery included large parts of a tail bone, vertebrae and large flat bones which could be from the pelvic region.

"Most discoveries in Australia, in terms of dinosaurs, have a very good chance of being new to science because there is simply so much we don't know," Richards told Xinhua on Thursday.

He said it could take a few years to exhume all the fossils as the archaeological "digs" are only conducted several times a year and there is a lot of fastidious laboratory work to be done at the museum to analyse the findings.

ENHM director, palaeontologist Robyn Mackenzie, told local media 9News that she believed the fossils were about 95 million years old, which would mean they were probably from one of "the nation's youngest dinosaurs".

The ENHM is already home to Australia's largest dinosaur, a 30-metre-long titanosaur nicknamed "Cooper", along with fossilised plants and megafauna, which include large mammals dating back about 100,000 years.