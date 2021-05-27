UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fossil In Outback Australia Could Be Unknown Dinosaur Species

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

Fossil in outback Australia could be unknown dinosaur species

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Scientists in outback Australia have unearthed fossilised bones which they believed could be from an unknown species of dinosaur.

The discovery, believed to be the remains of a plant-eating prehistoric reptile belonging to the sauropod genus, was made outside the small township of Eromanga in the state of Queensland.

Archaeologist Corey Richards, who is also the operations manager of Eromanga Natural History Museum (ENHM), said this week's discovery included large parts of a tail bone, vertebrae and large flat bones which could be from the pelvic region.

"Most discoveries in Australia, in terms of dinosaurs, have a very good chance of being new to science because there is simply so much we don't know," Richards told Xinhua on Thursday.

He said it could take a few years to exhume all the fossils as the archaeological "digs" are only conducted several times a year and there is a lot of fastidious laboratory work to be done at the museum to analyse the findings.

ENHM director, palaeontologist Robyn Mackenzie, told local media 9News that she believed the fossils were about 95 million years old, which would mean they were probably from one of "the nation's youngest dinosaurs".

The ENHM is already home to Australia's largest dinosaur, a 30-metre-long titanosaur nicknamed "Cooper", along with fossilised plants and megafauna, which include large mammals dating back about 100,000 years.

Related Topics

Australia Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

1 minute ago

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

29 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

46 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

47 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.