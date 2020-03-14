UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fossil Of 43-million-year-old Penguin Skin Found In Argentina

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

Fossil of 43-million-year-old penguin skin found in Argentina

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Argentine researchers have announced the discovery of fossilized skin on the remains of the wing of a 43-million-year-old penguin on Marambio Island in the Antarctic.

The fossil was actually discovered during a research mission in 2014.

The fossil was then studied at the La Plata Museum by Argentine paleontologist Carolina Acosta Hospitaleche, the agency for scientific disclosure at La Matanza National University said on Friday.

The fossilized skin belongs to the Palaeeudyptes gunnari, one of the many extinct types of penguins that lived in Antarctica during the Eocene period, which lasted from around 56 to 34 million years ago.

At that time, Antarctica was covered in woodland and boasted a diverse fauna.

"The fossilization of the skin of this wing is unique because it's the first conserved example in the world of a penguin with skin," said Acosta Hospitaleche.

"The skin was conserved as a fossil on both surfaces of its wing, enveloping the bones that have remained articulated in their original position," she added.

Related Topics

World La Plata National University From Million

Recent Stories

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

8 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

9 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

9 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

9 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

9 hours ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.