Founder Of Afghan Girls' School Project Arrested In Kabul: UN

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Founder of Afghan girls' school project arrested in Kabul: UN

Kabul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The founder of a project that campaigned for girls' education in Afghanistan has been detained by Taliban authorities in Kabul, his brother and the United Nations said Tuesday.

"Matiullah Wesa, head of PenPath1 and advocate for girls' education, was arrested in Kabul Monday," the UN mission in Afghanistan tweeted.

Wesa's brother confirmed his arrest, saying he was picked up outside a mosque after prayers on Monday evening.

"Matiullah had finished his prayers and came out of the mosque when he was stopped by some men in two vehicles," Samiullah Wesa told AFP.

"When Matiullah asked for their identity cards, they beat him and forcefully took him away."

