Four Afghan Civil Servants Killed In Rush-hour Ambush
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:50 PM
Kabul, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Militants shot dead four government employees in central Kabul Tuesday, police said, in the latest rush-hour violence to rock the capital as Afghanistan's spy agency said it had busted a "terrorist cell" involved in targeted killings.
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters that gunmen had opened fire on a vehicle carrying staff from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, killing four.
A separate attack saw the driver of a vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs killed in a bombing in Kabul, police and the ministry said.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.