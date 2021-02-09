UrduPoint.com
Four Afghan Civil Servants Killed In Rush-hour Ambush

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Four Afghan civil servants killed in rush-hour ambush

Kabul, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Militants shot dead four government employees in central Kabul Tuesday, police said, in the latest rush-hour violence to rock the capital as Afghanistan's spy agency said it had busted a "terrorist cell" involved in targeted killings.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters that gunmen had opened fire on a vehicle carrying staff from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, killing four.

A separate attack saw the driver of a vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs killed in a bombing in Kabul, police and the ministry said.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

