UrduPoint.com

Four Americans Killed In US Marine Plane Crash In Norway: Army

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Four Americans killed in US marine plane crash in Norway: army

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :A US marine plane taking part in a NATO exercise has crashed in Norway, killing all four Americans on board, the Scandinavian country's army said Saturday.

The four-person crew were taking part in the Cold Response military exercises involving 30,000 people from NATO and partner countries.

Their plane, a V-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the US Marine Corps, was reported missing on Friday evening south of Bodo in northern Norway.

At 01:30 (0030 GMT) on Saturday, "the police arrived at the scene. The police in Nordland County now confirm that the crew of four have died.

As far as the police know, the four are of American nationality," it said in a statement.

The US Marine Corps earlier confirmed "a mishap" involving a MV-22B Osprey during the exercises and said Norwegian civil authorities were leading the search and rescue efforts.

Cold Response 2022 aims to test how Norway would manage allied reinforcements on its soil in the event that NATO's mutual defence clause were triggered.

Tensions between Russia and NATO have soared following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but the exercises were planned long before that offensive began on February 24.

Related Topics

NATO Army Police Ukraine Moscow Russia Norway Died February Event All From

Recent Stories

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

1 hour ago
 Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for t ..

Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for training

2 hours ago
 PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

3 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, K ..

Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, Kartarpur

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>