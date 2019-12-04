Four artists join forces to share 2019 Turner Prize

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :This year's prestigious Turner Prize will be shared by all four shortlisted artists after they formed a collective to show solidarity at a time of global "political crisis", in a shock win announced Tuesday.

Oscar Murillo, Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Helen Cammock and Tai Shani were all named winners on Tuesday evening at a ceremony at the Turner Contemporary gallery in the seaside town of Margate, in southeast England.

The four -- who had not met each other before being shortlisted -- will split the £40,000 ($52,000, 47,000 Euros) prize money for one of the world's most prestigious awards for visual and contemporary art.

British Vogue magazine editor Edward Enninful, who announced the prize, called the decision "incredible".

Ahead of the announcement, the four had sent a plea to the judges explaining their reasons for forming the collective.

"At this time of political crisis in Britain and much of the world, when there is already so much that divides and isolates people and communities, we feel strongly motivated to use the occasion of the Prize to make a collective statement in the name of commonality, multiplicity and solidarity -- in art as in society," they wrote.

More than 60,000 people have already seen the works by the four shortlisted artists since they went on display at the gallery in Margate in September.

"We each work with specific issues, but it doesn't mean that we see those things in separation from each other," said Abu Hamdan.

"The condition of a competition would actually turn the messages away from each other." Turner Contemporary director Victoria Pomery has described their work as "fantastic exhibitions".

Murillo had been the favourite to win. His work draws on his experiences of growing up in Colombia, before moving to London aged 11.

He combines his roots in Latin America with Western art, to create sculptures, models and vividly painted abstract canvasses for multimedia installations.

After the announcement, he said: "We have very strong individual voices, but somehow the prize needed to be concluded in this way."