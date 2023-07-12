Open Menu

Four Bodies Dug Out Of Rubble In Guinea Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Conakry, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Four bodies were found on Tuesday under an apartment block that collapsed while under construction in the Guinean capital Conakry, rescue services said, adding that two people were still missing.

The building, intended for social housing, fell down on Monday afternoon in the southern suburb of Matoto.

Rescue teams had recovered the four bodies within 24 hours of the accident, Togba Isaac Kolie, head of the Civil Protection Service, told AFP.

Efforts to locate the two missing were continuing, although there was no sign they were still alive, he said.

A local elected official and a worker who witnessed the accident said earlier that six people were missing after the collapse, comprising five workers and a child.

The accident happened as the construction team was starting to add the building's sixth floor, the worker said.

Building collapses are a frequent event in the West African state. Kickbacks by owners to sidestep construction standards and inspections are among the suspected causes.

