Four bodies recovered after Mexico mine collapse

Mexico City, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The number of bodies recovered from a mine that collapsed in northern Mexico rose to four on Sunday, the authorities said, as rescuers searched for several others still missing.

Seven workers had been reported to be trapped after the accident on Friday in Mexico's main coal-mining region in Coahuila state.

"The fourth body of the seven miners who suffered from the flood in the Muzquiz mine in Coahuila on Friday was recovered," the labor ministry said on Twitter.

"The exhaustive rescue work coordinated between local and Federal authorities continues," it said.

Coahuila has seen a series of fatal mining accidents over the years.

The worst was a gas explosion that claimed 65 lives at the Pasta de Conchos mine in 2006.

The bodies of 63 miners remain at the site. The families have repeatedly appealed to the Mexican authorities to recover them.

Last September, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador promised the remains would be retrieved.