Four changes to Argentina team for New Zealand clash

Hamilton, New Zealand, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Argentina dropped tryscorer Juan Martin Gonzalez to the bench among four starting changes to their team for the Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Saturday.

London Irish flanker Gonzalez scored the Pumas' lone try in last week's historic 25-18 win in Christchurch, their first over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

His place goes to Santiago Grondona, while another change to the forward pack has lock Guido Petti replacing Matias Alemmano.

Coach Michael Cheika recalled wing Santiago Cordero and halfback Tomas Cubelli for Lucio Cinti and Gonzalo Bertranou, giving his backline a more experienced look.

Team (15-1): Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Santiago Cordero; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Grondona; Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas GalloReplacements: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Lucio Cinti.