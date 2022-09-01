UrduPoint.com

Four Changes To Argentina Team For New Zealand Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Four changes to Argentina team for New Zealand clash

Hamilton, New Zealand, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Argentina dropped tryscorer Juan Martin Gonzalez to the bench among four starting changes to their team for the Rugby Championship Test against New Zealand in Hamilton on Saturday.

London Irish flanker Gonzalez scored the Pumas' lone try in last week's historic 25-18 win in Christchurch, their first over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

His place goes to Santiago Grondona, while another change to the forward pack has lock Guido Petti replacing Matias Alemmano.

Coach Michael Cheika recalled wing Santiago Cordero and halfback Tomas Cubelli for Lucio Cinti and Gonzalo Bertranou, giving his backline a more experienced look.

Team (15-1): Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Matias Orlando, Santiago Cordero; Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Santiago Grondona; Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas GalloReplacements: Santiago Socino, Mayco Vivas, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Benjamin Urdapilleta, Lucio Cinti.

Related Topics

Hamilton Santiago Bello Moroni Christchurch Orlando Ireland Argentina Turkish Lira All New Zealand

Recent Stories

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

8 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

8 hours ago
 Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Tol ..

Monkeypox Cases Worldwide Exceed 50,000, Death Toll Reaches 16 - WHO

8 hours ago
 Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Forc ..

Syrian Air Defense Forces Repulse Israeli Air Force Missile Attack Over Damascus ..

8 hours ago
 Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Pa ..

Belgium May Allow Citizens to Postpone Mortgage Payments Amid Energy Price Surge ..

8 hours ago
 Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology re ..

Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology receives best Engineering Univer ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.