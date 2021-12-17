UrduPoint.com

Four Children Die In UK House Fire

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 09:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :London Fire Commissioner spoke of his profound sadness on Thursday after four children were confirmed dead in a house fire in the south of the British capital.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters attended the house in Sutton, where they were faced with "an intense blaze throughout the whole of the ground floor," according to a statement from London Fire Brigade.

Firefighters gave four young children found inside immediate CPR, but they were later declared dead in hospital.

"This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness," said London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire," he added.

Fire crews were called to the property at around 6.55pm (1855 GMT) on Thursday.

