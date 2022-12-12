Four children in critical condition after falling into ice-covered lake in UK

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Four children are in critical condition after falling through the ice at a lake near Birmingham in the UK, local media said Sunday.

Citing local police, broadcaster Sky news said a search and rescue operation is underway at Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after the children fell into the water and suffered cardiac arrest.

It warned that although the police did not confirm how many children were involved in the incident or if any were still missing, initial reports suggested there were up to six children in the frozen waters.

Superintendent Richard Harris of West Midlands Police said teams would continue searching the lake overnight to confirm if there are any more people in the water.

But given the temperature, the ages of the children involved and the time they would have been in the water meant it was "no longer a search and rescue operation," he noted.