Four Children Killed In Cameroon School Attack: Local Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

Four children killed in Cameroon school attack: local official

Kumba, Cameroon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Four children were killed Saturday and several more wounded in attack on a school in Kumba, in the English-speaking part of southwestern Cameroon, a local official said.

"These people will be caught by any means," said Chamberlin Ntou'ou Ndong, prefect of the Meme department, though he did not say if the attackers were suspected separatists in a region that has been hit by unrest since 2017.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

