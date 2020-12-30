Four children killed playing with grenade in DR Congo

(@FahadShabbir)

Bunia, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Four Congolese children were killed when a grenade they were playing with exploded, a local official said Wednesday in Ituri, a province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The accident occurred Tuesday in the village of Tsoro, in Ituri's Djugu territory, said local administrator Adel Alingi.

"One of them picked up the device, another threw it in the air, and the grenade exploded as it fell," Alingi told AFP, adding that all four children died on the spot.

Djugu is at the centre of violence blamed on fighters from the Cooperation for the Development of Congo (CODECO), an armed political-religious sect linked to more than 1,000 deaths since December 2017.

Experts say CODECO brings together several sects of militia fighters who claim to defend the rights of ethnic Lendu farming communities.