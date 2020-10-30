Four Dead, 120 Injured In Turkey After Major Quake: Minister
Fri 30th October 2020 | 07:20 PM
Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Four people were killed and 120 injured Friday in Turkey when a powerful earthquake struck the country's western coast and parts of Greece, the Turkish health minister said.
"Unfortunately, four of our citizens lost their lives in the earthquake" that destroyed buildings in Turkey's coastal resort city of Izmir, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.