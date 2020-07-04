UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Dead After Fireworks Factory Explosion In Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:01 AM

Four dead after fireworks factory explosion in Turkey

Istanbul, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Four people were killed and around 100 injured in an explosion that rocked a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey on Friday, the Turkish health minister said.

The government's disaster agency AFAD called the explosion an "industrial accident" in the district of Hendek in Sakarya province.

"As of right now, four people have died... and 97 people injured were taken to hospital," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said. Sixteen of them were swiftly discharged from hospital, he added.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said three factory workers were still missing, adding that the resultant fire had been brought under control.

The ministers had been dispatched to the province by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Images on television earlier in the day showed a dark grey plume of smoke with sparks visible, a result of fireworks going off inside the building.

Provincial governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim said up to 200 people were inside the factory at the time of the explosion, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

Hendek mayor Turgut Babaoglu said many workers escaped the building during the incident.

Dozens of firefighters and rescue workers were mobilised after the explosion around 0815 GMT.

The HaberTurk broadcaster's website reported there had previously been explosions at the factory in 2009, 2011 and 2014. One person died in the incident in 2014, the website added.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Governor Turkey Died Sakarya Tayyip Erdogan TV From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post to use alternative routing plan for ..

6 seconds ago

Unable to understand what more relaxation Maryam w ..

7 seconds ago

Belarus Long-Time Leader Lukashenko to Face Unprec ..

9 seconds ago

DC orders to remain alert for coping flood threat

10 seconds ago

Defence lawyers allowed to examine MH17 wreckage

13 seconds ago

PHA DG reviews beautification work on Ring Road

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.