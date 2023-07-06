Open Menu

Four Dead After Missile Strike On Apartment Block In Ukraine's Lviv

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Four dead after missile strike on apartment block in Ukraine's Lviv

Kyiv, Ukraine, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A missile attack on an apartment block in western Ukraine's Lviv killed four people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since Russia's invasion of the country began.

While Russia regularly Pounds Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones, the Lviv region, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and near the Polish border, has largely been spared the aerial onslaughts.

"An apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

"The 3rd and 4th floors in two sections of the house were destroyed... As of 7:00 am (0400 GMT), 4 people were killed, 9 were injured."Rescuers were working to reach those still trapped under rubble, he said.

More than 50 apartments had been "ruined" and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University had been damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Border From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

8 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

9 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

9 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

10 hours ago
Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

10 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

10 hours ago
 CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

10 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

10 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

10 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous