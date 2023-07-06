Kyiv, Ukraine, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :A missile attack on an apartment block in western Ukraine's Lviv killed four people on Thursday, in what its mayor said was the biggest attack on civilian infrastructure in the city since Russia's invasion of the country began.

While Russia regularly Pounds Ukraine with missiles, artillery and drones, the Lviv region, hundreds of kilometres from the frontlines and near the Polish border, has largely been spared the aerial onslaughts.

"An apartment building was damaged as a result of the Russian missile attack," Ukraine's Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

"The 3rd and 4th floors in two sections of the house were destroyed... As of 7:00 am (0400 GMT), 4 people were killed, 9 were injured."Rescuers were working to reach those still trapped under rubble, he said.

More than 50 apartments had been "ruined" and a dormitory at Lviv Polytechnic University had been damaged, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi posted on Telegram.