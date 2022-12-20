UrduPoint.com

Four Dead As Thai Navy Continues Search For Missing Sailors

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Four bodies were recovered in the Gulf of Thailand on Tuesday, the Thai navy chief said, following the sinking of a naval vessel two days ago.

More than 70 survivors from the HTMS Sukhothai have been hauled from the sea since the vessel went down late Sunday roughly 37 kilometres (22 miles) off Thailand's southeastern coast.

Rescuers in helicopters, two planes, and four vessels -- the HTMS Kraburi, HTMS Angthong, HTMS Naresuan and HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej -- were scanning the turbulent waters for more than 20 sailors still missing, the navy said.

"Four found dead," commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Navy Choengchai Chomchoengpaet told a press conference in Bangkok.

Earlier Tuesday, naval commander Pichai Lorchusakul confirmed rescuers had found, in good health, 23-year-old Chananyu Gansriya, from Loei province.

"I believe that this is good news that we could find more people," he said, adding that Chananyu was being cared for onboard the HTMS Angthong.

Efforts to find the missing crew were focused on aerial searches, with the Royal Thai airforce assisting the operation, which has been affected by strong winds.

