Four Dead In Cyprus Forest Fire: Interior Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Four dead in Cyprus forest fire: interior minister

Nicosia, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Four charred bodies have been found in the Larnaca district of Cyprus, where a large forest fire is raging for a second consecutive day, the country's interior minister said Sunday.

"Forensic examiners are going to the scene for identification.

.. all the indications support the fact that these are the four missing persons we have been searching for since yesterday," Nicos Nouris told reporters on Sunday, adding that the dead are all thought to be of Egyptian nationality.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

