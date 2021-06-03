Four dead in new Kabul bus blast

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :At least four people were killed and four others injured Thursday when a minibus was hit by an explosion in Kabul, according to police, in the latest attack on commuters in the Afghan capital.

The blast was the third time a bus has been targeted in the past two days in the city, with fears rising that further unrest lies ahead as Washington withdraws its remaining troops in the coming months.

Police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said the explosion happened on a road in southwestern Kabul near a neighbourhood largely populated by the Shiite Hazara community, who have been the frequent target of militant attacks.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.