Four Dead In Romania Psychiatric Hospital Attack: Reports

6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

Four dead in Romania psychiatric hospital attack: reports

Bucharest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Four people have died and nine were injured after being attacked by a patient in a psychiatric hospital, Romanian press reports said Sunday.

They said a 38-year-old man who had admitted himself to the hospital in Sapoca, northeast of the capital Bucharest, entered a treatment room and attacked other patients with a transfusion stand.

Three of the patients suffered head injuries and died at the scene while a fourth died later in hospital, the reports said.

Among the nine injured in the attack, two were in a coma, they added.

"Everything happened in less than a minute," hospital director Viorica Mihalascu was quoted as saying.

"This patient was admitted on a normal surveillance level. His symptoms did not give an indication that a tragedy was imminent," she told Antena 3 television.

