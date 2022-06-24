UrduPoint.com

Four Dead In Russian Military Cargo Plane Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :A Russian military cargo plane crashed in the city of Ryazan southeast of Moscow on Friday, killing four people and injuring five others, authorities said.

The aircraft was on a training flight without cargo when the crew decided to land due to an engine malfunction, and it was partially destroyed when it hit the ground, the defence ministry said in a statement quoted by local news agencies.

"According to preliminary information, four people died as a result of a plane crash in the area of the Mikhailovsky highway in the city of Ryazan," the regional government's crisis unit said in a statement, as quoted by the TASS state news agency.

The defence ministry said the injured crew members were taken to hospital.

The aircraft was a Il-76 military transport plane, which were first manufactured in the Soviet Union in the late 1960s.

The plane crashed into a field close to residential buildings near a highway, causing a fire that has since been extinguished, TASS reported.

A witness quoted by the Ria Novosti agency said the crash took place at around 4:00 am local time.

