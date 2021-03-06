UrduPoint.com
Four Dead In Senegal Clashes: Interior Minister

Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Dakar, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Four people have died in clashes in Senegal over the past few days between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, the interior minister said on Friday, vowing to use "all the means necessary for a return to order".

"The government regrets the loss of four lives" in events "that are rooted in banditry and insurrection", Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome said on television, accusing Sonko of "issuing calls to violence".

